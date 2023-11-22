© 2023 KLCC

Wayfinding signs direct your walk in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published November 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM PST
A wayfinding sign near 8th Avenue and Willamette Street in downtown Eugene.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
A wayfinding sign near 8th Avenue and Willamette Street in downtown Eugene.

A project to make downtown Eugene more accessible and walkable is nearing completion.

Some of the wayfinding signs in downtown Eugene include maps.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC


Wayfinding signs around the neighborhood point residents and visitors to locations including the library, bus station, and other landmarks. The city began installing the new signage in spring of 2022.

But the project was conceived as long ago as 2013, said Marion Suitor Barnes with Eugene Public Works.

“The installation of the signs themselves is almost complete,” Barnes said. “There are still some elements that need to be put in.”

Barnes said the signs include directional indications and maps. The hope is that people may discover places they’ve never been to.

“Because they’re pretty extensively placed through the downtown location, I feel like it really encourages people to explore a little bit more and makes things seem a little bit closer and a bit more accessible,” Barnes said.

The signs include handmade glass toppers by local artist Tim Jarvis. They were conceived with input from the public and other organizations.

So far, 89 signs have been installed. Five interactive digital kiosks are planned for later. The wayfinding signs can be found throughout downtown between Washington and Hilyard Streets and as far south as 13th Avenue.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
