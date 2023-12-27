© 2023 KLCC

Some Oregon DMV fees will go up in 2024

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST
DMV office
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
The DMV office in Eugene.

It will cost more to take a drivers’ test next year in Oregon. A number of fees are going up in 2024 under new legislation.

A behind-the-wheel test will increase from $9 to $45. Other fees are going up by a dollar or two.

Michelle Godfrey is a spokesperson for the Oregon DMV.

“Most DMV fee increases over the last 20 years have gone to transportation projects at the city, county and state levels and not to DMV operating costs,” Godfrey said. “So, these fee increases were really necessary to do in order to keep our fees in line with the actual cost to deliver services.”

Godfrey encourages people to use the DMV’s website for more of their transactions. She said things like registration renewal are easily done online instead of in person.

Here are the DMV fees that will change Jan. 1:

Driver-Related Transactions

 Original Issuance

Current Fee  New Fee

Original Identification Card Issuance

$44.50 $47

Original Class C License (non-commercial)

$60 $64

Original Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit

$23 $30

Original Motorcycle Endorsement

$87 $98

Original Commercial Driver License (CDL)

$75 $160

Original Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP)

$23 $40

 Renewals

Current Fee  New Fee

Identification Card Renewal

$40.50 $43

Class C License Renewal (non-commercial)

$40 $54

Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Renewal

$23 $26

Class C with Motorcycle Endorsement Renewal

$68 $82

Commercial Driver's License Renewal (CDL)

$61 $104

Commercial Driver’s License with Motorcycle (CDL)

$89 $132

 Replacements

Current Fee  New Fee

Identification Card Replacement

$39.50 $40

Class C License Replacement (non-commercial)

$26 $30

Class C or Motorcycle Learner’s Permit Replacement

$26 $30

Commercial Driver's License Replacement (CDL)

$26 $30

Commercial Learner’s Permit Replacement (CLP)

$26 $30

 Test Fees

Current Fee  New Fee

Class C Knowledge Test

$5 $7

Class C Skills Test

$9 $45

Motorcycle Knowledge Test

$5 $7

Commercial Knowledge Test (CDL)

$10 $10

Commercial Driver’s Skills Test (CDL)

$70 $145

 Other Fees

Current Fee  New Fee

All Hardship/Probationary Permits

$50 $75

All Reinstatements

$75 $85

 Vehicle-Related Transactions

Current Fee   New Fee

License Plate Transfer

$6 $30

Replacement Plate/Sticker

$5 or $10 $12

VIN Inspection

$7 $9

Plate Fee – Single

$12.50 $13

Plate Fee – Pair

$25.50 $26

Recreation Trailer and Camper for each foot

over 10 ft.

$6.75 / ft. + base fee $7 / ft. + base fee

Motorhome over 14 ft. for each foot over 10ft.

$7.50 / ft. + base fee $8 / ft.+ base fee

Light Vehicle Trip Permit

$34 $35

Recreational Vehicle Trip Permit

$34 $35

Motorcycle and Moped Registration Period Changes

The registration period for all new motorcycles and mopeds will be two years beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
