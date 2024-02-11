© 2024 KLCC

In May, Springfield voters will consider street repair bond

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 11, 2024 at 3:07 PM PST
Springfield City Council meeting screenshot
Springfield City Council on YouTube
Springfield City Councilors at their Feb. 5th meeting decided to put a street bond to voters in May.

The Springfield City Council has approved putting a $20 million bond on the May ballot to pay for street repairs.

Springfield voters approved a $10 million street bond in 2018. That funded just under five miles of street repairs that were completed in 2022.

Jeff Paschall, Community Development Division Director with Springfield’s Development & Public Works Department, said this bond would be for $20 million over five years.

“Just with the inflation that everybody’s experiencing, construction costs have really gone up a lot in the last five to six years,” Paschall said. “So, in order to get the same amount of work done that’s what we’re looking at, is that $20 million range to do about the same amount of work.”

The cost would be about 74 cents per $1,000 assessed value of property for residents.

The bond would cover repaving streets including Harlow Road, Aspen Street in front of Centennial, G Street near McKenzie Willamette Hospital, and 58th Street near Thurston High School.
