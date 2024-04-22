On the ballot: Springfield street repairs

In the May 21 primary election, Springfielders will vote on a $20 million bond to fund street repairs.

Springfield has a list of six projects that would be funded by Measure 20-351, a 5-year bond. Community Development Director Jeff Paschall told KLCC one of them is a stretch of G Street by McKenzie-Willamette Hospital.

Paschall said this road, called a neighborhood collector, gets roughly 5,000 trips per day.

“One of the things that we're really trying to target with these bond dollars that we're asking the voters to approve is those bigger streets that impact a lot of people so they have a high average daily trip count,” he said.

Rachael McDonald / KLCC G Street in Springfield. This stretch by McKenzie Willamette shows wear and tear from the thousands of vehicles that travel it daily. The January ice storm also damaged many city streets.

Paschall said they'd like to remove and replace the asphalt and upgrade the ramps on the sidewalks so they meet ADA standards.

“With the inflation we've seen and the cost we've seen and the revenues for the most part are remaining flat, we just don't have enough dollars to put towards capital investment into our system and have a robust preservation program,” Paschall said.

The bond would fund street repair and preservation. It would cost about 74 cents per $1,000 assessed property value each year or about $11.25 per month.

The list of streets proposed to be fixed are: