On the ballot: Springfield street repairs

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 22, 2024 at 7:24 AM PDT
Springfield Community Development Director Jeff Paschall on a sidewalk on G Street, one of the streets that's pegged for repair under the proposed bond.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Springfield Community Development Director Jeff Paschall on a sidewalk on G Street, one of the streets that's pegged for repair under the proposed bond.

In the May 21 primary election, Springfielders will vote on a $20 million bond to fund street repairs.

Springfield has a list of six projects that would be funded by Measure 20-351, a 5-year bond. Community Development Director Jeff Paschall told KLCC one of them is a stretch of G Street by McKenzie-Willamette Hospital.

Paschall said this road, called a neighborhood collector, gets roughly 5,000 trips per day.

“One of the things that we're really trying to target with these bond dollars that we're asking the voters to approve is those bigger streets that impact a lot of people so they have a high average daily trip count,” he said.

G Street in Springfield. This stretch by McKenzie Willamette shows wear and tear from the thousands of vehicles that travel it daily.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
G Street in Springfield. This stretch by McKenzie Willamette shows wear and tear from the thousands of vehicles that travel it daily. The January ice storm also damaged many city streets.

Paschall said they'd like to remove and replace the asphalt and upgrade the ramps on the sidewalks so they meet ADA standards.

“With the inflation we've seen and the cost we've seen and the revenues for the most part are remaining flat, we just don't have enough dollars to put towards capital investment into our system and have a robust preservation program,” Paschall said.

The bond would fund street repair and preservation. It would cost about 74 cents per $1,000 assessed property value each year or about $11.25 per month.

The list of streets proposed to be fixed are:

  • Harlow Road from Interstate 5 to the roundabout at Pioneer Parkway and MLK Jr. Parkway
  • Aspen Street from Tamarack Street to Centennial Boulevard
  • G Street from 10th Street to 23rd Street
  • 36th Street from Main Street to Commercial Avenue
  • Daisy Street from South 51st Place to Bob Straub Parkway
  • 58th Street from Main Street to Thurston Road
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
