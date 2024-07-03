McKenzie Pass opens Thursday with newly paved road

The road over McKenzie Pass will open Thursday morning.

It was closed while crews re-paved the narrow, winding section of road between the winter gate and summit on the east side of the pass.

Paving work will now move to the area below the snow gate in Sisters.

ODOT Paving through the gate on Highway 242.

Since that section is wider, the road will not be closed, but it will be reduced to one lane with flaggers to guide traffic through.

Paving and striping is expected to be complete by late August.

McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 242, is closed during the winter season. It usually opens from June to November each year.

Oregon Department of Transportation received funds from a Federal Lands Access Program grant to improve the highway from its junction with Highway 20 in Sisters to the summit at Dee Wright Observatory.