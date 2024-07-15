Legislative committee to hear about transportation concerns in Eugene and Albany

Community members in Eugene and Albany have the opportunity to voice their transportation concerns to state lawmakers this week.

The cities will be the next stops on a 12-city tour by the Joint Committee on Transportation. Members of the committee say they want to hear from communities across Oregon.

According to a press release, the local perspectives will help legislators shape a multi-year plan for projects and maintenance during the 2025 session.

Along with public discussion, committee members will also tour transportation facilities and meet with local officials.

The group has already received over 300 testimonies during its previous stops in Portland and Tillamook.

Those hoping to provide comments may register in-person 30 minutes before the event. The hearings will also be live streamed on the legislature’s website.

The Albany hearing will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 in the Russell Tripp Performance Center at Linn-Benton Community College. The Eugene hearing will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at the Lane Events Center.

Future stops on the statewide tour include Coos Bay, Medford, Ontario and Hermiston in August; and Bend, The Dalles, Happy Valley and Hillsboro in September.