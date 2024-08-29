© 2024 KLCC

North entrance to Crater Lake National Park will reopen for Labor Day weekend

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:10 PM PDT
Deep blue water is encircled by high walls of grey rocks with scatterings of greenery. A blue, clouded sky unfolds behind the mountains.
National Park Service
An image of Crater Lake.

In order to accommodate tourists during the holiday weekend, the National Parks Service has announced it will temporarily open the north gate of Crater Lake National Park.

The entrance has been closed due to the Middle Fork Fire which has burned over 5,000 acres in the northwest corner of the park. Officials say the closure is necessary to allow firefighters to conduct hazard reduction work.

Crater Lake National Park has remained open, and there are no current evacuation orders for the Middle Fork Fire. However, the Park Service says this may change at any time. The fire was 37% contained as of Aug. 29.

The north gates will open beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will re-close at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. Park Officials estimate wait times of up to two hours to enter the park at either the North or South entrances over the holiday weekend.

After the holiday, the road will once again be closed from North Junction to the park boundary.

Meanwhile, construction work has closed a portion of the park's East Rim Drive, meaning it's not currently possible to drive around the lake. The roadway remains open up to the closure points for "out-and-back" travel.

Transportation Crater Lake National ParkCrater Lakelabor day weekend2024 Wildfire Season
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
