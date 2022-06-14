© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

DEQ pushes back schedule of soil removal from homes near J.H. Baxter facility

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 14, 2022 at 2:42 PM PDT
JHBaxter_PlantEUG.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The J.H. Baxter plant in west Eugene, which closed January 31, 2022.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says it’s delaying removal of soil with elevated levels of dioxins near the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene.

Testing from last fall showed signs of the chemical compound in some yards and gardens.

DEQ spokesman Dylan Darling said initially, the plan was to start trucking away dirt from select residences near the Baxter site which closed in January. Now that’ll be done later in the summer.

”And that’s due to the complexity of individual removal plans," explained Darling. "Every yard cleanup will be unique. It takes substantial time and effort to secure contractors, sub-contractors, develop and review work plans, and coordinate with property owners.”

Darling added they’ll take more soil samples from area residences. He says the exact costs of removing the soil remains unknown, though it’s likely to run into tens of thousands of dollars.

The DEQ will tap what’s called an Industrial Orphan Site Fund, though the J.H. Baxter company remains a “responsible party.”

