Xicha Brewing is bringing its Latin American flavors to Eugene

What’s believed to be Oregon’s sole LatinX-owned brewery is expanding.

Since 2017, Xicha Brewing Company has run a location in West Salem.

Chef and owner Ricardo Antunez says now he will open a second location in Eugene’s South Hills, next to Provisions and Albertson’s on 32nd Avenue.

Brian Bull / KLCC Ricardo Antunez, chef and owner of Xicha Brewing Co., in what will soon be a serving window at the Eugene location which is still under construction.

“We’re going to be able to serve some tacos, some beer, and some really good margaritas as well. Definitely having neighbors like Provisions will be a benefit for us, I think the crowd that they draw, is similar to the crowd that we will hopefully be drawing as well. It’ll just be a very vibrant corner for South Eugene.”

Antunez says the original goal of opening in July is a “moving target” given supply chain disruptions. But when Xicha Brewing opens to customers, the Eugene pub will accommodate 35-40 people inside, with about the same number out on the patio space.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission does not track race or ethnicity with brewery owners, but it’s believed Xicha Brewing is the first and only LatinX run brewery in the state.

