© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Saturday Market opens its 55th season this weekend with the usual hubbub

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published April 4, 2024 at 7:20 PM PDT
People wander through Eugene Saturday Market.
Eugene Saturday Market
Eugene Saturday Market opens Saturday, April 8, 2024 for its 55th season.
Image from 1970s of people meeting at Saturday Market.
Saturday Market
/
Eugene Saturday Market
Eugene Saturday Market first opened with 29 vendors. It was located on city property adjacent to a city-owned parking structure in downtown Eugene. Each vendor paid $1 to participate. Coordinators say there are some of the same artisans still selling their wares for the open air market's 55th season.

One sure sign that spring has sprung in the Willamette Valley is opening day of the Eugene Saturday Market. It’s happening this weekend—rain or shine—as the crafts market celebrates an auspicious year.

Marketing Manager Renee Thompson said folks behind the scenes are bustling about in preparation for Saturday.

“For us we’ve got one thing on our brain and that’s opening up for our 55th season,” she said.

The ramp up for the first day of market at Eugene’s Park Blocks is a ritual.

“We’re really just so excited to be back at our home downtown and back with our community members that enjoy spending the time celebrating the arts with us," she added.

Thompson said Saturday Market guests will see the work of emerging artisans as well as the “tried and true.” And as usual, there will be food, live music and culture.

At 55, Eugene Saturday Market claims to be the oldest open-air crafts market in the country. This season runs through Nov. 2, 2024.
Tags
Arts & Culture Eugene Saturday Market
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content