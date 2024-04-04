Eugene Saturday Market opens its 55th season this weekend with the usual hubbub

Saturday Market / Eugene Saturday Market Eugene Saturday Market first opened with 29 vendors. It was located on city property adjacent to a city-owned parking structure in downtown Eugene. Each vendor paid $1 to participate. Coordinators say there are some of the same artisans still selling their wares for the open air market's 55th season.





One sure sign that spring has sprung in the Willamette Valley is opening day of the Eugene Saturday Market. It’s happening this weekend—rain or shine—as the crafts market celebrates an auspicious year.

Marketing Manager Renee Thompson said folks behind the scenes are bustling about in preparation for Saturday.

“For us we’ve got one thing on our brain and that’s opening up for our 55th season,” she said.

The ramp up for the first day of market at Eugene’s Park Blocks is a ritual.

“We’re really just so excited to be back at our home downtown and back with our community members that enjoy spending the time celebrating the arts with us," she added.

Thompson said Saturday Market guests will see the work of emerging artisans as well as the “tried and true.” And as usual, there will be food, live music and culture.

At 55, Eugene Saturday Market claims to be the oldest open-air crafts market in the country. This season runs through Nov. 2, 2024.