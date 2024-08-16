Roseburg library breaks internal record

In July, the Roseburg library checked out nearly 11,000 items, a new record for the small-town operation.

Library Director Kris Wiley said the circulation feat can be largely attributed to youth involvement during the summer months.

“Every year, the summer reading program gets more and more people involved, and this is the biggest year yet– which led directly to our high circulation numbers,” said the director.

According to library data, 62% of July’s checkouts were of youth materials.

“I think it’s really a testament to our youth service librarian Aurora Ropp, and her crew,” said Wiley.

The director says the library is always seeking to increase circulation. She projects about 150 new library cards are issued each month.

However, Wiley believes the natural ebb-and-flow of circulation may not see the following month reaching the same record. She estimates the next boom will occur around the new year.

“That’s very common because [of] folks getting digital devices or making new year's resolutions, or just starting the year off and wanting to read,” said Wiley.

In the meantime, the library says it will continue to grow its collection, as well as work to expand its additional services and resources.