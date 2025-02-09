© 2025 KLCC

More than a year later, Eugene parks are still recovering from January, 2024 ice storm

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 9, 2025 at 9:00 AM PST
caution tape across the entrance to Spencer Butte Park parking lot
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Spencer Butte and other parts of Eugene's ridgeline trail were closed to the public after the ice storm because of fallen trees and other hazards.

A big, unexpected challenge was one of the most significant events for Eugene Parks and Open Spaces in 2024, as outlined in their recently released annual report.

“We had a devastating ice storm that really heavily impacted our parks, our trails, and our urban forest,” said spokesperson Kelly Shadwick.

She said staff and volunteers put in thousands of hours after the ice storm to clean up the city’s parks and trails so they could safely reopen.

Shadwick told KLCC they’re still doing some cleanup.

“We’ve completed about 19 trail fixes and we still have seven more items that we need to address in the Ridgeline,” she said.

In this screenshot from the Eugene Parks report for 2024, the report describes its parks by the numbers.
Eugene Parks
In this screenshot from the Eugene Parks report for 2024, the department lists its accomplishments by the numbers.

An ongoing problem

Crime is a perennial issue for Eugene’s parks. There were two different rapes reported in West Eugene parks last summer. One happened on the Fern Ridge bike path. The other was at Wild Iris Ridge Park.

Shadwick said the department installed new lighting to the Fern Ridge path. They’ve also added nighttime security to some hotspots, including Washington Jefferson, Maurie Jacobs, Monroe and Scobert Gardens.

The Parks Department reports it completed the Delta Ponds Loop Trail last year and opened a new dog park at Washington Jefferson Park.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
