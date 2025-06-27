KLCC wins first place in five award categories, including General Excellence, from the Society of Professional Journalists, receiving a total of six awards

The Society of Professional Journalists has announced the winners from its 2024 Excellence in Journalism competition, which includes recognition for KLCC with six awards in the audio division. Notably, KLCC placed first in the 'General Excellence' category within the audio division for medium markets in Region 10.

The SPJ's 'Excellence in Journalism' awards are regional and celebrate "excellent work of journalists in the Northwest and beyond." Region 10 spans across Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. KLCC competes in the “Medium” newsroom size category.

“There’s a sense of humanity and relevance in KLCC’s reporting that really sets it apart,” commented KLCC General Manager Jim Rondeau. “Every newscast is a snapshot of life in Oregon and issues that matter to families. It’s gratifying to see our team recognized so resoundingly for their dedication.”

KLCC placed first in the ‘General Excellence’ category, recognizing the caliber of reporting in a collection of news stories from Rebecca Hansen-White, Nathan Wilk, Tiffany Eckert, Karen Richards, and Brian Bull, all of which aired in May of 2024.

SPJ honored KLCC with four more first-place awards in the audio division, including in the Feature (Hard News), Health Reporting, LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting, and Racial Equity Reporting categories. Second place honors were awarded in the Feature (soft news) category.

Awards Listing

General Excellence - Audio Division

Feature (Hard News)

First Place - Rebecca Hansen-White

“While tourism is booming, many Oregon Coast residents struggle to stay housed”

Health Reporting

First Place - Rebecca Hansen-White

“Lane County patients turned away from Oregon Medical Group in possible corporate pinch”

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting

First Place - Nathan Wilk

“A second home: Spectrum, Eugene’s LGBTQ+ bar, is shutting down”

Racial Equity Reporting

First Place - Tiffany Eckert

“Lane County’s new Reserve Corps busts through barriers to build resiliency in underserved communities”

Feature (Soft News)

Second Place - Brian Bull

"Vaux's Swift roosting ritual demonstrates adaptation, congregation…and sacrifice"

