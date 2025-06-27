© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KLCC wins first place in five award categories, including General Excellence, from the Society of Professional Journalists, receiving a total of six awards

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:20 PM PDT

The Society of Professional Journalists has announced the winners from its 2024 Excellence in Journalism competition, which includes recognition for KLCC with six awards in the audio division. Notably, KLCC placed first in the 'General Excellence' category within the audio division for medium markets in Region 10.

The SPJ's 'Excellence in Journalism' awards are regional and celebrate "excellent work of journalists in the Northwest and beyond." Region 10 spans across Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho. KLCC competes in the “Medium” newsroom size category.

“There’s a sense of humanity and relevance in KLCC’s reporting that really sets it apart,” commented KLCC General Manager Jim Rondeau. “Every newscast is a snapshot of life in Oregon and issues that matter to families. It’s gratifying to see our team recognized so resoundingly for their dedication.”

KLCC placed first in the ‘General Excellence’ category, recognizing the caliber of reporting in a collection of news stories from Rebecca Hansen-White, Nathan Wilk, Tiffany Eckert, Karen Richards, and Brian Bull, all of which aired in May of 2024.

SPJ honored KLCC with four more first-place awards in the audio division, including in the Feature (Hard News), Health Reporting, LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting, and Racial Equity Reporting categories. Second place honors were awarded in the Feature (soft news) category.

Awards Listing

General Excellence - Audio Division

Feature (Hard News)
First Place - Rebecca Hansen-White
“While tourism is booming, many Oregon Coast residents struggle to stay housed”

A line of Vacation rentals that look out onto Yaquina Bay in Newport, Oregon.
Housing & Homelessness
While tourism is booming, many Oregon Coast residents struggle to stay housed
Rebecca Hansen-White

Health Reporting
First Place - Rebecca Hansen-White
“Lane County patients turned away from Oregon Medical Group in possible corporate pinch”

Health & Medicine
Lane County patients turned away from Oregon Medical Group in possible corporate pinch
Rebecca Hansen-White

LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting
First Place - Nathan Wilk
“A second home: Spectrum, Eugene’s LGBTQ+ bar, is shutting down”

Aqua Flora performs at a show at Spectrum on August 3, 2024.
Arts & Culture
'A second home:' Spectrum, Eugene's LGBTQ+ bar, is shutting down
Nathan Wilk

Racial Equity Reporting
First Place - Tiffany Eckert
“Lane County’s new Reserve Corps busts through barriers to build resiliency in underserved communities”

People kneel on the floor during a CPR training.
Disasters & Accidents
Lane County's new Reserve Corps busts through barriers to build resiliency in underserved communities
Tiffany Eckert

Feature (Soft News)
Second Place - Brian Bull
"Vaux's Swift roosting ritual demonstrates adaptation, congregation…and sacrifice"

Hawk flying among swifts.
Arts & Culture
Vaux’s Swift roosting ritual demonstrates adaptation, congregation…and sacrifice
Brian Bull

Every weekday KLCC brings you these and other local stories in our KLCC Extra! Subscribe to this daily digital newspaper and stay up to date on what’s happening around Oregon.
Awards & Achievements
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner