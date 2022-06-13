© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime, Law & Justice

Services scheduled for former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published June 13, 2022 at 2:53 PM PDT
Tom_Turner_-WebReady.jpg
courtesy of City of Florence
Tom Turner served as Florence Police Chief from 2015-2022.

Former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner will be honored during a memorial service Tuesday, June 14.

Turner died last month after a lengthy career in law enforcement. In addition to serving as the Lane County Sheriff, Turner also worked for the Eugene Police Department and the Florence Police Department. Turner stepped down from him job as Florence Police Chief shortly before his death.

The service starts at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Eugene. The Lane County Sheriff's office said the service will include "various police honors" and is open to the public, depending on available seating.

Tags

Crime, Law & Justice Tom TurnerLane County SheriffFlorence Police DepartmentLaw Enforcement
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
Related Content