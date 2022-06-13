Services scheduled for former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner

Former Lane County Sheriff Tom Turner will be honored during a memorial service Tuesday, June 14.

Turner died last month after a lengthy career in law enforcement. In addition to serving as the Lane County Sheriff, Turner also worked for the Eugene Police Department and the Florence Police Department. Turner stepped down from him job as Florence Police Chief shortly before his death.

The service starts at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Eugene. The Lane County Sheriff's office said the service will include "various police honors" and is open to the public, depending on available seating.