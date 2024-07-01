© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illegal firework amnesty days to be held during Fourth of July week

KLCC | By Cailan Menius-Rash
Published July 1, 2024 at 3:57 PM PDT
A photo of some of the 245 pounds of illegal fireworks that were turned in during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield in 2022.
Eugene Police Department
A photo of some of the 245 pounds of illegal fireworks that were turned in during a pair of amnesty events in Eugene and Springfield in 2022.

The Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire will hold an amnesty event to collect illegal fireworks on July 4 and 5.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said the event allows those possessing illegal fireworks to avoid the usual repercussions.

“If somebody were to possess illegal fireworks, they would normally be looking at a class B misdemeanor. A couple thousand dollars or more and six months in jail are the penalties,” said McLaughlin.

The use of consumer fireworks is banned at all times within Eugene city limits and prohibited in Lane County unincorporated areas during fire season. Fire season for the county this year was declared on July 1.

Due to the high volume of calls usually received by emergency dispatchers during the Fourth of July weekend, police encourage citizens to call non-emergency lines to report the use of illegal fireworks.

“We want to make sure people know that they shouldn’t call 911 unless they’re having an immediate threat to life or property,” said McLaughlin.

Last year was the first year of Eugene’s full ban on consumer fireworks, but police said afterward they did not issue any citations.

The amnesty event will be held July 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1705 W 2nd Ave. in Eugene, and Fire Station 3, 1225 28th St. in Springfield.

Eugene non-emergency phone number: 541-682-5111

Springfield non-emergency phone number: 541-726-3714
Tags
Crime, Law & Justice fireworksillegal fireworksFireworks banFourth of July
Cailan Menius-Rash
Cailan Menius-Rash is an intern reporting for KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism.
See stories by Cailan Menius-Rash
Related Content