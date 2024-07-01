Illegal firework amnesty days to be held during Fourth of July week

The Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire will hold an amnesty event to collect illegal fireworks on July 4 and 5.

Eugene Police Department spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin said the event allows those possessing illegal fireworks to avoid the usual repercussions.

“If somebody were to possess illegal fireworks, they would normally be looking at a class B misdemeanor. A couple thousand dollars or more and six months in jail are the penalties,” said McLaughlin.

The use of consumer fireworks is banned at all times within Eugene city limits and prohibited in Lane County unincorporated areas during fire season. Fire season for the county this year was declared on July 1.

Due to the high volume of calls usually received by emergency dispatchers during the Fourth of July weekend, police encourage citizens to call non-emergency lines to report the use of illegal fireworks.

“We want to make sure people know that they shouldn’t call 911 unless they’re having an immediate threat to life or property,” said McLaughlin.

Last year was the first year of Eugene’s full ban on consumer fireworks, but police said afterward they did not issue any citations.

The amnesty event will be held July 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 2, 1705 W 2nd Ave. in Eugene, and Fire Station 3, 1225 28th St. in Springfield.

Eugene non-emergency phone number: 541-682-5111

Springfield non-emergency phone number: 541-726-3714