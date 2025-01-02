Lane County District Attorney finds Eugene Police November shooting justified

Lane County’s District Attorney has determined that a Eugene Police Officer was justified in fatally shooting a federal fugitive in November.

Guy Cruz Jr. was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for drug trafficking and firearm charges.

According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Marshals had found an improvised explosive device and body armor when they searched his residence. The agency also told EPD it believed Cruz wanted to commit “suicide by cop” and that he had traveled from Washington state to Eugene.

Eugene Police used detectives, and drones to track Cruz’s movements in Eugene. On Nov. 26, officers tried to arrest Cruz after he and a woman were dropped off near a homeless encampment in the Laurel Hill area.

SWAT officers threw a flashbang and ordered them to stop. Police say the woman put her hands on her head, but Cruz fled.

According to a news release from Lane DA Christopher Parosa, Eugene Police Officer Jesse Smith then followed Cruz past the encampment to a steep embankment. Cruz, jumped, or fell off, into brush.

He allegedly pointed a pistol at Smith, who shot him 8 or 9 times. Police say they found a loaded gun beside Cruz’s body when they were able to climb down the embankment.

The DA found the shooting was self defense, and justified under Oregon law.