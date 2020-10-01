The 2020 wildfire season has seen some of the worst property destruction in Oregon’s history. Wildfire experts warn communities need to be prepared for more like this one.

The development of urban areas in wildlands is a major trend in the U.S., according to Ericka Fischer. She’s an assistant professor in Oregon State University’s School of Civil and Construction Engineering. She warns that more disaster is certain.

Credit Brian Bull / KLCC / KLCC A scorched door marks where a motel in Talent once stood.

"Trying to stop a wildfire from happening is like trying to stop a hurricane from happening,” she said.

Fischer added that people can’t just rebuild the same way they always have after a fire. And hospitals, schools, and water systems need to be uniquely built in areas where urban communities meet wildlands.

“Thinking about planning, how can we ensure that the city is better planned for evacuation, for fires in the future, what codes and standards can we adopt to ensure better safety in the future?”

Fischer made her remarks during an OSU media conference with wildfire experts.

Copyright 2020, KLCC.

