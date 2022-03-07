Ukrainian man departing Corvallis to support his people

A Ukrainian man is preparing to leave Corvallis this week to render aid to his country, as Russia continues its invasion.

Misha Zyryananov first met Hannah Bittner a few years ago, when she was teaching English in Ukraine. They’ve since relocated to Oregon, and have watched the reports on Russia’s attacks against Ukrainian cities. Now Misha is headed back for a couple weeks, to provide aid.

Photo provided by Hannah Bittner. Hannah Bittner and Mykhaylo (Misha) Zyryanov.

"Medical supplies and some personal protective gear, equipment for soldiers," he told KLCC. "We have found the organization in our city, which takes care of their soldiers.”

Hannah says she’s proud of her husband, and of the Oregonians who’ve turned out to rally in support of Ukraine.

“It sounds trite to say every little bit counts, but it actually does," she said. "Like every call to our representatives, every dollar donated like every person that comes to a protest. It's maybe it doesn't feel like a lot and maybe it feels insignificant, but like something is better than nothing. Everybody can do something.”

The trip will take two weeks, though that may be extended.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.