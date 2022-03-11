© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Disasters & Accidents

Grant money will help homes and offices affected by 2020 wildfires to be more fire-resistant

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM PST
bianca-sbircea-constantin-I-p1wEjKOTk-unsplash.jpg
Bianca Sbircea Constantin
/
Unsplash.com
Home building crew.

Oregon homes and businesses damaged or destroyed by the 2020 wildfires can get financial help through a state and multi-county partnership.

Eight counties and the Oregon Building Codes Division are coordinating a grant program for rebuilding costs. Examples include $2200 towards roofing, and $350 for ventilation.

HouseRuinsBBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Ruins of a home in the Talent/Phoenix area after the 2020 Almeda Fire.

Mark Peterson of the Oregon Department of Consumer Business Services says this is all part of what’s called fire hardening.

“Fire hardening can include actions that can be taken to make a home or business more resistant to the damage from a wildfire, such as using materials for siding and roofing that resist ignition during a wildfire," said Peterson. "Installing fire-resistant windows to protect openings, or using attic ventilation devices to help reduce ember intrusion.”

Peterson adds if someone has already started or finished their rebuilding efforts, they can still apply for over 6-thousand dollars in grant money. Information can be found at: https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/Pages/firehardening.aspx

The eligible counties are Lane, Clackamas, Klamath, Douglas, Jackson, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion.

Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
