Oregonians break to practice response to seismic quakes

Schools, offices, and individuals across the state engaged in what’s called The Great Oregon ShakeOut today (THURSDAY). KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on how a Eugene school performed the annual drill.

Inside Mary Kuhl’s 4th grade classroom at McCornack Elementary, a couple dozen youngsters paused as an announcement came over the PA system.

“Good morning, MCCornack. This morning we are participating in an earthquake drill called the Great Shakeout with hundreds of thousands of people across the state of Oregon…”

Moments later, the kids all duck under their tables or chairs, as Mrs. Kuhl explained why.

“And the reason we’re holding on is so that if the earth continued to shake and the table moved, you would move with it.”

Among those observing the shakeout at McCornack Elementary was Matthew Marheine, deputy director of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Great Oregon ShakeOut Drill, 2022

“We do have earthquakes. Matter of fact, just a few weeks ago we had one up in Linn County. It was a little over 4.0,” he said. “These hazards are real, and people should know how to prepare and protect themselves. and starting with the children, means we bake those lessons in at the very beginning, very important.”

Over half a million participants were registered for this year’s observance.

