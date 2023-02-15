© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Disasters & Accidents

EWEB offers grants to Holiday Farm Fire victims to replace septic systems

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:46 PM PST
HFF_Homestead_BBull.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
The remnants of a Blue River home after the Holiday Farm Fire, in Oct. 2020.

McKenzie Valley residents who lost their septic systems to the 2020 Holiday Farm Fire can now get money to replace them.

EWEB says it’s secured $3 million to replace or fix fire damaged systems. Eligible homeowners can get up to $35,000 to help protect the local water supply.

One Blue River resident who’s applied is Melanie Stanley, who’s helping her niece replace a destroyed homestead.

“So it doesn’t make any sense to spend somewhere between $6,000-$8,000 to replace or repair a system we don’t know how old it is, when we could apply for this grant program and have a completely brand-new system that could last for another 35 or 40 years,” said Stanley.

With over 500 properties affected by the Holiday Farm Fire, EWEB, Lane County, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality hope residents take advantage of the grant program.

Information can be found on EWEB’s website.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents Holiday Farm fireEWEB
