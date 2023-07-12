© 2023 KLCC

Disasters & Accidents

Eugene's Moon Mountain Park closed while officials survey hazards

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM PDT
Aerial view of a wildfire scar
City of Eugene
The burned area of Eguene's Moon Mountain Park

Eugene Parks and Open Space has closed Moon Mountain Park, following last week’s 34-acre wildfire.

The east Eugene open space area will be closed to the public until Friday, July 28.

City Parks staff will take that time to assess the area for hazards and survey the condition of the trails.

The fire largely burned areas of grassland and scrub, and briefly led to the evacuation of eight houses in an adjacent neighborhood. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials said after the closure, the City will work on a long-term restoration plan for the park.

For more information and to be notified of any updates about site restoration, see the City of Eugene website.

Disasters & Accidents Moon Mountain FireCity of Eugene Parks and Open Spaces
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
