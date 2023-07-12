Eugene's Moon Mountain Park closed while officials survey hazards

Eugene Parks and Open Space has closed Moon Mountain Park, following last week’s 34-acre wildfire.

The east Eugene open space area will be closed to the public until Friday, July 28.

City Parks staff will take that time to assess the area for hazards and survey the condition of the trails.

The fire largely burned areas of grassland and scrub, and briefly led to the evacuation of eight houses in an adjacent neighborhood. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Officials said after the closure, the City will work on a long-term restoration plan for the park.

For more information and to be notified of any updates about site restoration, see the City of Eugene website.