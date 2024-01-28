Oregon’s Congressional delegation seeking federal aid to assist ice storm recovery

While most people in the region have regained power and clean water following this month’s ice storm, many remain at risk from hazardous trees that were seriously damaged.

KLCC’S Rebecca Hansen-White sat down with U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Springfield, on Friday to discuss the status of federal aid, which could help the region address the debris left behind by the ice storm.

Hansen-White: Before I ask you anything specific about this disaster, what was your experience over the last couple of weeks in the storm?

Hoyle: I live in East Springfield and the really unique thing about this storm is that because of inversion and the way the weather came in, and micro-climates, East Springfield, Thurston area, Creswell, Pleasant Hill and Cottage Grove, got hit disproportionately hard.

We had three inches of ice with our first storm, and then the second storm hit us again. Any progress that had been made got taken away. I also was up in Lincoln County. Northern Lincoln County was hit extremely hard where southern Lincoln County wasn't hit at all.

We lost, at our house, about half of our trees. I think there was one estimate that 75 to 80 percent of the trees in Springfield and Thurston are broken. My neighbors and I were without power until two days ago. We're still without water because a tree fell on our well pump. But we fared better than a lot of people. I think the biggest message is that this ice storm was extreme, more so for some than others, but that the emergency isn't over. We’re going to be digging out for a long time.

Hansen-White: As this was happening, local governments, counties and then eventually the state were all declaring state of emergencies. I think part of that is in hope of getting some federal assistance. Could you tell us a little bit about the how that process works and what the status might be?

Hoyle: So the process for getting FEMA involved so that we can get reimbursements is that first the municipalities, Springfield, Eugene and Cottage Grove, need to contact the county and then the county can declare a state of emergency. The county stood up an emergency operations center so that everybody was communicating and we could get the help to people as needed.

And that went to the state. The governor then declared a state of emergency because Multnomah County, Washington County, Clackamas County also were hit. And then we have to hit a certain level of damage, once we hit that monetary level, then the President can declare a state of emergency and FEMA can come in.

Once FEMA kicks in because we have the federal state of emergency declared—which I anticipate will happen, I just have to look around my neighborhood and I can tell you, that's going to happen—there is a program called Personal Property Debris Removal.

FEMA will cover debris removal, like trees in public rights-of-way, but they don't cover personal property. The issue is that insurance doesn't cover a lot of this. And, because of the way the ice broke the trees, it's mostly hardwood and they shattered. It is really dangerous for people to be cutting down these trees, or these leaning branches, that are aptly called widow-makers, and there are a lot of them.

At the federal level we need to qualify and we're in that process. (Once we qualify) we are immediately going to go to FEMA to apply for that Personal Property Debris Removal Program.

Hansen-White: When you say we will probably qualify, do you have a general timeline?

Hoyle: We're hoping as soon as possible, but there are thresholds to hit with damage assessment. We haven't had everyone turn in their damage assessment yet, so we haven't hit that threshold.

So the sooner we can get that in, the sooner we can qualify and the sooner we can start rebuilding. But again, this emergency isn't over. We need to understand just like after the Holiday Farm Fire, it was a long time before we got people back in homes, before we got clean-up done, before we got people back on their feet.

And again,www.lanecounty.org/news/2024_ice_storm or 211, you can call and get information about how to get resources if you’re struggling and need assistance.

