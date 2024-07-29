Wildfires prompt further air quality advisories into the summer

With dozens of fires burning across Oregon and neighboring states, environmental officials are issuing continued air quality advisories.

There’s no clear forecast for how long the smokiness will last in the region. Dylan Darling of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says there are currently seven counties (Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, and Malheur) that are affected by poor air quality, and five more (Crook, Jackson, Wallowa, eastern Lane, and eastern Douglas) with “intermittent” smokiness.

Brian Bull / KLCC A photo taken on July 28, 2024 from a cruising altitude of 32,000 feet shows southern Idaho obscured by dense wildfire smoke and haze.

“It’s been quite a busy season,” Darling told KLCC. “Just a lot of fires going in areas where they might be around for awhile.”

Darling said after so many advisories, it’s easy to get numb to the situation. But he still encourages locals to visit the DEQ’s smoke blog and also improvise if they’re unable to access appliances. This includes a makeshift filtration unit using a box fan, duct tape, and filter as shared on the TV program, “This Old House.”

In a statement, Travis Knudsen, the Executive Director for Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA), said the extended seasonal forecast has above average temperatures and that wildfire season is significantly dependent on temperature.

“Precipitation matters in the winter and spring for wildfires, but temperature matters in the summer and fall for wildfires," he said. "When it gets hot, vegetation dries out and fire danger rises.”

Arid and dry conditions and inaccessible terrain will likely allow many fires to keep smoldering for weeks, or even months.

Rochelle Escatel, Emergency Manager for the Klamath Tribe, said they’re doing what they can with air conditioning and filtration.

“We do have a list of our most vulnerable tribal members. From our elders to our younger adolescents, because some of our children with asthma are also high vulnerability,” she told KLCC.

Additionally, the Klamath Tribe has received nearly 100 AC units and just over 40 air filtration devices from the state to help members cope with the heat and smoke this year. Cooling centers are available at a tribal community center, the library in Chiloquin, and possibly another one at the tribe’s fitness center by the end of August.

Wildfire season typically winds down in the fall, when rains and cooler temps become more prevalent. Until then, Oregonians are urged to monitor the DEQ and EPA smoke maps, and avoid strenuous activity outside.

