Timber interests take BPA, EWEB, and Lane Electric to court over alleged roles in major wildfire

Timber companies have filed a federal lawsuit against three utilities alleging gross negligence and recklessness in events leading up to 2020’s Holiday Farm Fire.

Giustina Land and Timber, Giustina Tree Farms Limited Partnership, Giustina Woodlands Limited Partnership, and Cadore Timber are plaintiffs in the case filed July 15 in the U.S. District Court in Oregon.

Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB), and Lane Electric Co-Operative are the defendants.

The timber companies say the utilities’ failure to de-energize their power lines during a wind storm and ignoring “red flag” warnings led to a “catastrophic but preventable fire” and that 10% of the 174,000 acres burned was their timber. An attorney with the case told KLCC that they’re seeking nearly $69 million in damages, which could double if certain Oregon statutes apply.

The case had been filed in Lane County Circuit Court, but was elevated after BPA—a federally-run utility—was listed. BPA did not respond to requests for comment, while EWEB and Lane Electric say they can’t speak about pending litigation.

Two similar cases are also in federal court: one on behalf of insurance companies; the other for McKenzie River businesses, trusts, and individuals.

Utility companies’ role in handling energy transmissions and maintaining foliage and power infrastructure has come under scrutiny in recent years, following the 2020 wildfire season which burned over a million acres. It’s been deemed the worst in state history.