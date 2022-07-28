Labor officials conclude Bao Bao House owner violated federal labor law

A Eugene restaurant owner was withholding tips from workers to pay overhead costs, including their wages, according to a U.S. Labor Department investigation.

In its release, labor officials say Ji Li, owner of Bao Bao House in the downtown area, also failed to keep accurate records. Both actions violate the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Carrie Aguilar is the Wage and Hour Division District Director for Oregon, Idaho, and parts of Washington.

“We computed in a two-year period, $43,000 in actual back wages that were not paid – those were the tips that were not paid to the employees – and then an additional – same amount- $43,000 in damages that were awarded to the employees,” she told KLCC.

Additionally, Li has paid a $1700 penalty, according to a labor division employee. ”

The Wage and Hour Division says for fiscal year 2021, they recovered nearly $32 million in back wages nationwide.

Aguilar adds that anyone in her service area who has questions about tips, wages, and related issues can call her division at (503)326-3057. That goes for employers as well as workers.

The same number can be used to file complaints.

A request for comment from Li was left with a Bao Bao employee, which has not been returned.

