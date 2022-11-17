© 2022 KLCC

Economy & Business

King Estate Winery expands its acreage by acquiring longtime partner, Pfeiffer

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM PST
30 years into their partnership, two wineries in Lane County have merged.

King Estate Winery says it’s acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards. The wineries have been business partners and collaborators since King Estate first purchased fruit from Pfeiffer in 1992.

The deal means King Estate’s vineyard acreage will expand by 15 percent, with mostly Pinot Noir [PEE-noh nwahr] and Pinot Gris [PEE-noh gree] grapes.

Details of the transaction have not been disclosed, other than that the deal was finalized on November 10th. In a news release, King Estate says no decisions have been made regarding employees.

©2022, KLCC.

Brian Bull
