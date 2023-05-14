USDA’s $52M purchase a bountiful catch for seafood industry

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is buying $52 million worth of seafood.

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s office made the announcement. The Oregon Democrat has worked with other congressional delegates to support the USDA’s inclusion of the region’s seafood sector in critical federal purchasing programs.

Lori Steele of the West Coast Seafood Processors Association said this is welcome news as many in the industry are facing challenges.

“It’s certainly been one thing after the other,” she told KLCC. “We are definitely seeing an upturn since the pandemic, but we have faced a whole new set of challenges, with supply chain issues and our export markets. So that’s where this purchase really comes in to help us and provide some relief.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Fishing vessels in Newport, Oregon.

Steele added that disruptions like the war in Ukraine have hurt markets for Pacific hake and whiting, while the European Union’s continued tariffs on pink shrimp have hindered efforts to get shipments out to Europe. She expressed gratitude to Sen. Merkley and other members of the Pacific Northwest’s congressional delegation for encouraging the USDA purchase.

The purchases will be made under a 1935 law that supports consumption of the U.S. agricultural and fishing sectors, by channeling it into domestic food assistance programs.

Copyright 2023, KLCC.

