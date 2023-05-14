© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Economy & Business

USDA’s $52M purchase a bountiful catch for seafood industry

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT
Rows of frozen fish.
Oregon Dept. of Agriculture
/
Flickr.com
An ice-packed shipment of fish.

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is buying $52 million worth of seafood.

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s office made the announcement. The Oregon Democrat has worked with other congressional delegates to support the USDA’s inclusion of the region’s seafood sector in critical federal purchasing programs.

Lori Steele of the West Coast Seafood Processors Association said this is welcome news as many in the industry are facing challenges.

“It’s certainly been one thing after the other,” she told KLCC. “We are definitely seeing an upturn since the pandemic, but we have faced a whole new set of challenges, with supply chain issues and our export markets. So that’s where this purchase really comes in to help us and provide some relief.”

Fishing boats at dock.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Fishing vessels in Newport, Oregon.

Steele added that disruptions like the war in Ukraine have hurt markets for Pacific hake and whiting, while the European Union’s continued tariffs on pink shrimp have hindered efforts to get shipments out to Europe. She expressed gratitude to Sen. Merkley and other members of the Pacific Northwest’s congressional delegation for encouraging the USDA purchase.

The purchases will be made under a 1935 law that supports consumption of the U.S. agricultural and fishing sectors, by channeling it into domestic food assistance programs.

Tags
Economy & Business US Department of Agriculturewest coast seafood processors associationJeff Merkley
Brian Bull
