Oregonians who are victims of SNAP theft are now eligible for state reimbursement

For the first-time ever, Oregonians who’ve had their SNAP benefits stolen will be reimbursed by the Oregon Department of Human Services.

The motion comes amidst a rise in fraud, particularly card skimming. EBT cards do not have the “tap” function that allows many debit and credit cards to avoid illegally installed devices that capture information from card readers. ODHS argued that they were not cost-effective.

Using federal funding, the state will start replacing SNAP benefits that had been stolen electronically since last October. Those who experienced SNAP theft before May 22nd, 2023 must request replacement funds before June 21st, while those targeted after May 22nd will have 30 days from the time of the theft to request the reimbursement.

Claire Seguin is the interim director of the ODHS self-sufficiency programs. She says before now, Oregonians dealing with stolen food benefits had no choice but to cut their losses.

“It's a really big policy change," she said. "And it’s so supportive of our families who desperately need that kind of support. We’re going to launch May 22nd, so we’re trying to be proactive and get this information out to everybody ahead of time.”

Replacement benefits can be requested through the ONE customer service center or your Local Self-Sufficiency Programs Office.