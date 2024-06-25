Business owners say downtown Eugene road work has had a sizable impact on daily operations

As summer begins, work on some of Eugene’s busiest downtown streets has begun to wrap up. However, some business owners in the area are still feeling the impacts of the projects.

Since the beginning of spring, major projects on 8th Avenue and Oak and Pearl Streets have severely impacted foot and vehicle traffic in surrounding blocks.

Ian Hammons with High Street Tonics said the construction in front of his 8th Avenue storefront led to accessibility issues for customers and made deliveries to the building nearly impossible.

”Well it was, I would say, the slowest time in our business for sure,” said Hammon.

Many business-owners nearby say they’ve also lost revenue due to the impact of roadwork, and hope to regain regular visitorship soon.

“We’re all definitely counting down the days for when the construction is done,” said Bonnie Bozell, the Assistant Manager of Passionflower Design on East Broadway.

Bozell said the roadwork rerouted many pedestrians from passing the local gift, garden and home store, impacting the store’s usual levels of foot traffic.

Around the corner from Bozell’s store, Dark Pine Coffee also struggled to welcome customers as work on Pearl Street was completed outside the shop’s door.

The owner of the shop, Tanner Little, said the ongoing work was both frustrating and financially taxing, though he credits the shop’s loyal customers for keeping the business afloat.

“People are loyal to our business,” said Little. “We really appreciate the regulars who pulled us through when the construction started.”

Still, Little said his business suffered from traffic diversion as would-be new customers were not able to drive past or park near his storefront.

“I don’t fault anybody for this, but if their drive to work doesn’t pass Dark Pine, then they're just gonna stop at Starbucks or Dutch Bros or another coffee shop that’s on the way,” said Little.

As a member of a downtown merchant organization, Little said he and other nearby business owners worked together with the not-for-profit operation Downtown Eugene to navigate the challenges caused by the road work.

Executive Director of Downtown Eugene, Katie Wilgus, said the construction came at a particularly hard time for already struggling businesses.

“Even for a few months, (the construction) affects these businesses who are still struggling and returning from Covid,” said Wilgus.

As the months go on, many businesses are still counting down the days until the completion of the ongoing roadwork in the heart of Eugene.

According to current City projections, construction downtown is set to be completed in July. Updates pertaining to specific projects can be found on the City of Eugene website.

