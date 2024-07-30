Animal shelter offers new online tool to help find lost pets

Eugene-based Greenhill Humane Society has developed a new online tool to help people find lost pets or reunite them with their owners.

It includes a “lost and found chat box” so that people can get information on next steps when they come across a lost pet or lose their own furry friend.

Greenhill’s Sarah Bouzad says it can be scary to be in a situation involving lost pets.

“We wanted to empower our community and make sure that they have the tools that they needed, in case they lose a pet or if they find a pet, kind of the best next steps,” she said. “And it is 24/7 because it’s online.”

Bouzad says it's important for pet owners to have up to date ID tags for their animals. Greenhill recommends microchipping pets and making sure that info is up to date too.

Greenhill had 966 pet reunions last year, and has had 530 so far this year.

If you are in Lane County and have lost or found a pet, in addition to contacting Greenhill Humane Society, contact your local animal control office.

• Cottage Grove - Cottage Grove Police Department: 541-942-9145

• Eugene - Eugene Animal Services: 541-687-4060

• Unincorporated Lane County - Lane County Animal Services: 541-682-3645

• Springfield - Springfield Animal Control/Police Dept.: 344 A Street: 541-726-3634

• Veneta - Veneta Animal Control/City Hall: 88184 8th street: 541-935-2191