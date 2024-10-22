© 2024 KLCC

Eugene Weekly gets $100k grant to boost coverage

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published October 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
The front cover of the Eugene Weekly. It's a graphic with a headline that says "I VOTED!"
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Eugene Weekly is distributed free in many locations around Eugene, Springfield and other Lane County communities.

The Eugene Weekly has received a $100,000 grant to bolster its coverage.

The money is from Press Forward, a national foundation-funded initiative to provide operating support for local journalism outlets.

Eugene Weekly editor Camilla Mortensen said applying for grants is becoming a part of the paper’s new business model, which also includes soliciting donations from readers.

“We’ve already traditionally been ad-based, but now also through our nonprofit arm, we’re trying to develop some community resources to help grow the newsroom and increase the coverage in the area,” she said.

Mortensen said community support was critical after the paper discovered last year that it had lost a significant amount of money to embezzlement.

Two other Oregon news outlets received grants from Press Forward: Underscore Native News and the Lund Report, which focuses on healthcare topics.

According to Press Forward, news organizations with annual budgets of up to $1 million were eligible for the grants. It said a total of 205 grants were distributed, for a total of $20 million. Recipients included at least one news outlet in all 50 states.

Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
