The Eugene Weekly: back from the brink?

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from the Eugene Weekly’s editor-in-chief Camilla Mortensen about the internal theft that almost led to the destruction of the publication and how they and the community are fighting their way back.

A few months ago, for the first time in more than 20 years, the venerable alternative newspaper didn’t print a newspaper. It couldn’t. It had no money to pay for printing.

Eugene’s quirky, irreverent alt weekly had been the victim of an inside job. An employee that everyone liked and trusted for years, had been stealing money.

And when the paper announced to its readers via a headline, "Where’s the Damn paper?", that could have been its epitaph.

Except management, staff and the community at large, wouldn’t let it end that way.

