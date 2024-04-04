© 2024 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

The Eugene Weekly: back from the brink?

By Michael Dunne
Published April 4, 2024 at 2:30 PM PDT
Camilla Mortensen
KLCC
Camilla Mortensen

On this edition of Oregon On The Record, you'll hear from the Eugene Weekly’s editor-in-chief Camilla Mortensen about the internal theft that almost led to the destruction of the publication and how they and the community are fighting their way back.

A few months ago, for the first time in more than 20 years, the venerable alternative newspaper didn’t print a newspaper. It couldn’t. It had no money to pay for printing.

Eugene’s quirky, irreverent alt weekly had been the victim of an inside job. An employee that everyone liked and trusted for years, had been stealing money.

And when the paper announced to its readers via a headline, "Where’s the Damn paper?", that could have been its epitaph.

Except management, staff and the community at large, wouldn’t let it end that way.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host of KLCC's Oregon Rainmakers podcast. Do you have a suggestion for an Oregon Rainmaker's guest or topic? Email Michael at mdunne@klcc.org.
