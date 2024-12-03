Springfield urges visitors to the new Chick-fil-A to study maps

A popular fast food restaurant is holding its grand opening in Springfield this week and city planners are preparing for extra traffic.

A Chick-fil-A will open Thursday, Dec. 5, near the corner of Gateway and Beltline.

That’s one of the most traveled intersections in the city according to Springfield transportation engineer Michael Liebler.

He told KLCC in order to leave the restaurant, people heading back to the Beltline will have to first go in the other direction.

“We've made some modifications in the area recently, some safety improvements, which are gonna require, especially if people are, when leaving the site need to head back northbound on Gateway to get back to the interchange,” he said. “They first have to travel south to the signalized intersection for crossroads.”

The city has released maps to show the best way to go to get into and out of the Chick-fil-A location. Liebler said there will also be way-finding signage.

1 of 2 — Inbound-Traffic-Map.png City of Springfield 2 of 2 — Outbound-Traffic-Map.png City of Springfield

The grand opening coincides with the busy holiday shopping season, so Liebler advised patience and consideration.

The Springfield Chick-fil-A will be the 9th franchise in this national chain to open in Oregon. Another is in the works in Woodburn, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.

