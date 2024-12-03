© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield urges visitors to the new Chick-fil-A to study maps

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:23 PM PST
The new Chick-fil-A in Springfield is set to open Thursday, Dec. 5.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The new Chick-fil-A in Springfield is set to open Thursday, Dec. 5.

A popular fast food restaurant is holding its grand opening in Springfield this week and city planners are preparing for extra traffic.

A Chick-fil-A will open Thursday, Dec. 5, near the corner of Gateway and Beltline.

That’s one of the most traveled intersections in the city according to Springfield transportation engineer Michael Liebler.

He told KLCC in order to leave the restaurant, people heading back to the Beltline will have to first go in the other direction.

“We've made some modifications in the area recently, some safety improvements, which are gonna require, especially if people are, when leaving the site need to head back northbound on Gateway to get back to the interchange,” he said. “They first have to travel south to the signalized intersection for crossroads.”

The city has released maps to show the best way to go to get into and out of the Chick-fil-A location. Liebler said there will also be way-finding signage.

1 of 2  — Inbound-Traffic-Map.png
City of Springfield
2 of 2  — Outbound-Traffic-Map.png
City of Springfield

The grand opening coincides with the busy holiday shopping season, so Liebler advised patience and consideration.

The Springfield Chick-fil-A will be the 9th franchise in this national chain to open in Oregon. Another is in the works in Woodburn, according to Chick-fil-A’s website.
Tags
Economy & Business City of SpringfieldChick-fil-Agateway area
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald