REI plans to relocate its Eugene store across the river

A popular outdoor clothing and equipment store will move from its current Eugene location next year.

REI Co-op announced this week it will relocate from the historic Planing Mill Building in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood across the river to Oakway Center. In a news release, REI regional director Bob Cagle said the new space will be on one level and nearly 10,000 square feet larger than the current store. He said it will feature broader footwear, cycling, and camping departments.

“We’ve proudly served the Eugene community for more than three decades at our original location that today is one of the smallest in the country", Cagle said. "Once open, REI Eugene will be the second largest store in the state, following our Beaverton location that opened last year."

REI in Eugene has 41 employees. The company said they’ll be “welcomed to relocate to the new site.” The store will be hiring more employees later this year.

The new store will be at 95 Oakway Center, in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location. It will be 30,120 square feet with a full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, REI says it has more than 137,000 lifetime members in Eugene and 988,000 members in Oregon. It’s the largest consumer co-op in the country.

The move is expected in early 2026.