© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

REI plans to relocate its Eugene store across the river

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 31, 2025 at 2:42 PM PST
The outside of a building with the sign REI Recreational Equipment Inc. and a logo on a grey sign above a pair of double doors.
1 of 2  — REI_Eugene_outside.jpg
REI's Eugene store has been in the historic Planing Mill building at 306 Lawrence St. since 1992.
John McMillan
Eugene's REI store is in the historic Planing Mill Building.
2 of 2  — REI-inside.jpg
Eugene's REI store is in the historic Planing Mill Building.
John McMillan

A popular outdoor clothing and equipment store will move from its current Eugene location next year.

REI Co-op announced this week it will relocate from the historic Planing Mill Building in Eugene’s Whiteaker neighborhood across the river to Oakway Center. In a news release, REI regional director Bob Cagle said the new space will be on one level and nearly 10,000 square feet larger than the current store. He said it will feature broader footwear, cycling, and camping departments.

“We’ve proudly served the Eugene community for more than three decades at our original location that today is one of the smallest in the country", Cagle said. "Once open, REI Eugene will be the second largest store in the state, following our Beaverton location that opened last year."

REI in Eugene has 41 employees. The company said they’ll be “welcomed to relocate to the new site.” The store will be hiring more employees later this year.

The new store will be at 95 Oakway Center, in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location. It will be 30,120 square feet with a full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, REI says it has more than 137,000 lifetime members in Eugene and 988,000 members in Oregon. It’s the largest consumer co-op in the country.

The move is expected in early 2026.
Tags
Economy & Business REIEugeneOakway Center
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
Related Content