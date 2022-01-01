Workin' It
The “Workin’ It” series highlights how Oregonians are being impacted by the transformation of the social and economic organization of work and related governmental policies. Funding for this series comes from the University of Oregon Wayne Morse Center for Law & Politics.
-
It may seem contradictory, but while many businesses closed during the pandemic, a record number of new businesses launched in Oregon. We look into why, as part of our series on the future of work: “Workin’ It.”
-
“Now Hiring” is a sign of the times in Oregon, as many economic sectors face a worker shortage. One employment model gets people into jobs right away with little to no debt, and a chance at stable, lifelong employment. Apprenticeship is the topic for the second story in our series, “Workin’ It.”
-
Oregon’s farm production depends on field workers to tend and harvest the crops. New technology could affect farmworkers for better or worse. Farm owners…
-
Growing crops is already a field with a lot of inherent risk. Add Oregon’s increasing heat waves and wildfire smoke, as well as the effects of the…