Lawmakers advance bill to shore up school funding in wildfire areas

Oregon lawmakers are advancing a bill that’s meant to help school districts in areas ravaged by wildfires.

The measure would ensure that the district’s state funding is based on the number of students it had prior to the 2020 fires.

Democratic Representative Pam Marsh of Ashland said the Phoenix-Talent School District stands to lose millions in state funding after hundreds of homes, including many homes where students live, were destroyed in the Almeda fire in September, 2020.

Since funding is pegged to the number of students actively attending a district, a loss of students translates to a loss in state funding.

“A significant budget cut at this very vulnerable moment would be disastrous for the districts and communities they serve," said Marsh.

The measure would also help districts affected by the Echo Mountain Fire in Lincoln County, the Holiday Farm Fire in Lane County, and the Beachie Creek Fire in eastern Marion and Linn Counties.