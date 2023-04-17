OSU to increase tuition rates and financial aid funding

Oregon State University will increase both its tuition rates and its financial aid for the upcoming academic year.

The decision was made April 14th by the Board of Trustees. Undergraduate students returning to campus will see a 3.9% increase in their tuition, while new undergrads can expect a 4.4% increase.

Tuition was also raised for out of state graduate students, veterinary and medical graduate students, and online undergraduates.

Simultaneously, the board voted to increase funding for student financial aid at the university by $10 million. The decision brings next year’s financial aid commitment to $95 million dollars. That’s over twice the amount spent on aid in the 2018-2019 school year.