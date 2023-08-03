© 2023 KLCC

Education

In post-lockdown report, LCC cites need for better communication, more secure facilities

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published August 3, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT
A person in a police uniform walks on a sidewalk holding a long gun. A building is in the background. Portions of two vehicles are in the photo.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
An armed law enforcement officer walks in front of a building on the Lane Community College campus in Eugene on Feb. 22, 2023.

Lane Community College says a false alarm that led to a campus-wide lockdown in February shows the need for security improvements.

An apparent miscommunication led officials to think an armed person was on campus with the intent of harming people. The school went into a tense lockdown for 90 minutes until the situation was untangled.

In a memo issued this week, LCC officials said the incident shows the need for better, ongoing training of staff and students.

The report also described a need for more secure physical locations and functioning locks, as well as making sure intercom speakers are working and audible across campus.

A spokesperson for the college did not respond to KLCC's request for comment.

In a campus-wide email, LCC President Stephanie Bulger called the Feb. 22 incident "challenging ... for all of us in the college community," and suggested that not all of the report's suggestions would be immediately implemented.

"While financial considerations are a factor in the planning for improvements, LCC is committed to safety and security, and is in the process of making improvements over time," she wrote.

In the short term, the college plans to conduct "a comprehensive site survey of the campus" as well as a series of undefined improvements to infrastructure related to "access control" of campus buildings, as well as a review of the effectiveness of the college's internal alert system.

The report, written by LCC General Counsel Michael Blade, identified the following "immediate needs and requests for improvements to safety on campus:"

• Placement of phone land lines in areas where people gather during emergencies

• Locking mechanisms and window coverings for safety areas

• Keys and keycard access to safe spaces within buildings

• Improvements to intercom speakers

• Enhanced physical safety measures within classrooms

• Training for employees on lockdown procedures and sheltering in place

• Training for employees on aftercare for fellow employees and students affected by the emergency

• Access to emergency medical assistance and resources

• Messaging for employees to support students during and after lockdowns

• Conducting research-based analysis and comprehensive plan development

• Trauma-informed response with prepared messages for the campus community

• Accurate and updated communication lists for alerts and notifications

• Signage and plans for building/campus exit protocol

• Provision of essential items and resources in all areas of buildings

