NIH grants OSU $7.5 million for zebrafish biomedical research

A biomedical research program at Oregon State University has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to modernize their lab.

The Sinnhuber Aquatic Research Laboratory at OSU has received $7.5 million from the National Institutes of Health to upgrade and automate life support systems for their zebrafish lab.

Professor Robyn Tanguay is a distinguished professor of environmental and molecular toxicology at OSU, and heads the zebrafish lab.

“We’re really, really pleased and happy that the NIH recognized our infrastructure needs and also our ability to impact human health,” Tonguay told KLCC. “So we’re hoping that when this is done, you know, the expectation is that this facility will be operational for at least 20 years.”

The lab studies the effects of environmental pollutants on zebrafish, which have genetic similarities to humans.

Lab findings are shared with regulatory agencies, manufacturers, and other researchers trying to protect human health and the environment.

