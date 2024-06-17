University of Oregon's commencement draws crowds and a small student protest

The University of Oregon honored nearly 4,800 new graduates Monday morning, at a commencement ceremony in Autzen Stadium.

At the event, speakers encouraged the graduates to take risks in their careers, and praised them for making it through the pandemic era of learning.

"You've already learned that in life, you can do all the right things, and the outcome still might not go your way. And that the way the world works is often not in your favor," said Nike executive Sarah Mensah. "You've already learned that it's how you react to the things that happened to you that really matter."

Thousands of graduates' friends and family members were in the audience. That includes Keith Rinzler, who recalled that COVID was more difficult for students like his son Charlie.

“I felt he was missing a little bit of the traditional college experience," said Rinzler. "But he also had to find his own way. And he had to learn through adversity and figure it out for himself, which he did. So, it turned a negative into a positive.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC Pro-Palestinian graduates walked out of Autzen Stadium during a speech by UO President Karl Scholz.

The commencement included a brief interruption. During a speech by UO President Karl Scholz, some of the graduates began chanting "Free Palestine." Then dozens of those students walked out, protesting the university’s ties to Israel.

Rocky Stern participated in the walk-out. They told KLCC they wanted to acknowledge the universities that have been destroyed in Gaza.

Stern said they're proud of the growth of Pro-Palestinian activism they've seen during their time at UO. As they graduate, they said they're excited to see what younger student activists are able to accomplish moving forward.

“Organizing these protests throughout this year has given me much more applicable life experience than most classes I’ve taken at UO," said Stern.

Back inside Autzen Stadium, the ceremony wrapped up with a university tradition. As staff members shot confetti into the air, the new graduates danced and clapped along to "Shout," with their tassles now on their left sides.