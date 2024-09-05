Eugene 4J examines its own policies ahead of superintendent search

After a tumultuous year, Eugene 4J is clarifying how the school district operates and what it expects from its superintendent.

It comes as the district starts its search for a new leader.

The 4J Board approved an outline for what the superintendent’s responsibilities are and how the board will judge their job performance.

Those policies were suggested by interim Superintendent Colt Gill - who’s led the district since it parted ways with its previous leader, Andy Dey, in the spring.

“As you move forward and you select a permanent superintendent,” Gill said, “the hope is that we've addressed some of the organizational challenges in the school district and that we are set up to support that new superintendent as you work with them to set up a vision for the school district.”

The board also clarified some of the policies for how it conducts business, such as executive sessions, as well as roles and responsibilities of individual board members. It also approved a new organization chart with a renewed focus on equity.

The Eugene 4J School Board has had fairly high turnover over the last several years with only two of the seven current board members serving during the last superintendent search in 2022.

The board is looking for an outside firm to help with the current search and also hopes to ask the community what they’d like to see in a superintendent.

The board hopes to start recruitment for the superintendent job in December and hire a new leader in March.

