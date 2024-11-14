Eugene 4J School District reaches tentative deal with teachers union

Eugene 4J School District and its teachers union reached a tentative deal early Thursday morning.

The district and the Eugene Education Association have been working on an expired contract since July.

Union President Sabrina Gordon told KLCC that educators are facing increased workloads as the district has struggled with staffing shortages and students with higher levels of need.

“We came to some agreements for how to compensate people for filling in those gaps,” she said, “and some agreements that increase compensation and improve learning conditions and working conditions in the hopes of attracting and retaining educators.”

In an announcement Thursday afternoon, the district and interim superintendent Colt Gill also praised the deal, calling it a “historic investment in quality education.”

"This milestone is a testament to our commitment to building a supportive, resilient community, where our educators are equipped to continue their invaluable work with the resources and respect they deserve," Gill said.

The deal comes at a time when other local governments, as well as private companies, are facing strikes, including Albany School District , Benton County and Bigfoot Beverages .

The tentative deal between Eugene 4J and its teachers and licensed staff will provide more prep time and additional pay for filling in when the district can’t find a substitute.

Bilingual staff will get a stipend, and nurses will receive increased pay.

The proposed contract also provides a 5% overall cost of living pay raise for each year of the three-year-contract.

The deal still has to be ratified by union members, and approved by the school board before becoming final.

Other school districts in the area will soon start negotiating with their teachers and other licensed staff: Both Bethel and Springfield School District’s contracts expire at the end of this school year.

This story has been updated to include comment from Interim Superintendent Colt Gill.