State data shows Oregon, local schools, see some improvements in attendance, student success

The data - mostly from the 2022-2023 school year - shows more ninth graders were on track to graduate statewide.

Attendance has slightly improved with 66% of students going to school most days. Before the pandemic, more than 80% of students were in class regularly statewide.

Oregon Department of Education Director Charlene Williams said the state is working with districts to address barriers to attendance at home, and at school.

“It could be based in the climate, it could be bullying, it could be mental health issues,” Williams said. “It’s really about digging deep with students and families, and exploring what it is that's getting in the way.”

Springfield and Eugene 4J School Districts’ attendance is a few percentage points below the state average, but improving. Bethel’s attendance is above the state average.

Alisha Dodds with the Bethel School District in Eugene said more than 84% of the class of 2023 graduated on time, which broke district records and is higher than the state average.

“Over the last four years we’ve implemented a few systems that we think are contributing to that on time graduation rate,” Dodds said. “Really creating a culture of intentional connection and community within our schools I think is one of the main reasons we’re seeing more students show up and get to the finish line.”

Eugene 4J School District’s achievement data is above the state average in most areas. State data also shows the district made gains in the number of students finishing highschool in five years.

District spokesperson Kelly McIver said Eugene 4J has focused on providing programs that prepare students for college, or career education which has helped keep them engaged.

“[We] give students at the high school level a lot of options,” McIver said. “Things that are really going to spark their interest, keep them engaged throughout high school. We’ve found it’s key to keeping them coming to school and also keeping them on track toward graduation.”

The state, as well as all three districts, is still struggling with pandemic learning loss. Roughly 28% of Bethel third graders, 31% of Springfield third graders and 46% of Eugene 4J third graders are proficient in reading.

The current state average is about 40% and before the pandemic roughly 47% of third graders were proficient in English Language Arts.

Dodds said the Bethel School District rolled out a new science-backed reading curriculum and several programs two years ago and expects the district’s score to improve.

McIver said Eugene 4J is working to help students catch up from pandemic learning loss, and is also implementing a new language arts curriculum to improve reading.

