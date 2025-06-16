At University of Oregon's commencement, speakers talk global turmoil

The University of Oregon held its annual commencement ceremony Monday morning at Autzen Stadium, honoring more than 5,200 new graduates.

The event featured dancing, a performance by a university choir, and plenty of cheers and tears from students’ friends and family.

UO’s Class of 2025 was the first to enter college after the end of widespread COVID lockdowns. Around 400 more students are graduating this year than last year, according to the university.

"This has just been the most amazing community of people," said graduating senior Charlotte Gray. "People at Oregon just really care about each other, and are always kind."

The oldest graduate this year is 68 years old. The youngest is 18 years old.

Among the students at commencement were at least two of the Oregon Duck mascots, unmasked but still wearing their webbed feet.

Dark and profound times

While the celebrations continued, national and global issues also hung over some of Monday's event.

Associated Students of UO President Mariam Hassan dedicated her speech in part to suffering people in Gaza.

"My brothers and sisters, who never got the chance to walk across a stage, to graduate or even attend school at all—what they have been going through is something that I could never even begin to imagine," said Hassan. "I carry them with me in everything I do."

The day's keynote speaker, Native American writer and comedian Jana Schmieding, spoke of climate change, immigration raids and U.S. cities that she described as teetering on the brink of martial law.

“We are in dark and profound times," she said. "The choices you make as adults will fundamentally shape how we all live in this next era.”

Schmieding told the graduates to share and protect their joy.

"We remind each other of our common language, that we have more in common than our division," she said. "And that is your mission. That is my directive to you."

