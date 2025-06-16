© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

At University of Oregon's commencement, speakers talk global turmoil

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:14 PM PDT
UO graduates at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
1 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_8032.JPG
UO graduates at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
UO graduates at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
2 of 8  — New folder (8)/try 3.JPG
UO graduates at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Students' family and friends at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
3 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_7971.JPG
Students' family and friends at Autzen Stadium, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
UO President John Karl Scholz, June 16, 2025.
4 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_8006.JPG
UO President John Karl Scholz, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
The Oregon Duck, unmasked, June 16, 2025.
5 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_7977.JPG
The Oregon Duck, unmasked, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Keynote speaker Jana Schmieding accepts a gift from UO's leadership, June 16, 2025.
6 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_8025.JPG
Keynote speaker Jana Schmieding accepts a gift from UO's leadership, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Associated Students of UO President Mariam Hassan, June 16, 2025.
7 of 8  — DSC_8010.JPG
Associated Students of UO President Mariam Hassan, June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC
Graduates dance to "Shout," June 16, 2025.
8 of 8  — New folder (8)/DSC_8051.JPG
Graduates dance to "Shout," June 16, 2025.
Nathan Wilk / KLCC

The University of Oregon held its annual commencement ceremony Monday morning at Autzen Stadium, honoring more than 5,200 new graduates.

The event featured dancing, a performance by a university choir, and plenty of cheers and tears from students’ friends and family.

UO’s Class of 2025 was the first to enter college after the end of widespread COVID lockdowns. Around 400 more students are graduating this year than last year, according to the university.

"This has just been the most amazing community of people," said graduating senior Charlotte Gray. "People at Oregon just really care about each other, and are always kind."

The oldest graduate this year is 68 years old. The youngest is 18 years old.

Among the students at commencement were at least two of the Oregon Duck mascots, unmasked but still wearing their webbed feet.

Dark and profound times

While the celebrations continued, national and global issues also hung over some of Monday's event.

Associated Students of UO President Mariam Hassan dedicated her speech in part to suffering people in Gaza.

"My brothers and sisters, who never got the chance to walk across a stage, to graduate or even attend school at all—what they have been going through is something that I could never even begin to imagine," said Hassan. "I carry them with me in everything I do."

The day's keynote speaker, Native American writer and comedian Jana Schmieding, spoke of climate change, immigration raids and U.S. cities that she described as teetering on the brink of martial law.

“We are in dark and profound times," she said. "The choices you make as adults will fundamentally shape how we all live in this next era.”

Schmieding told the graduates to share and protect their joy.

"We remind each other of our common language, that we have more in common than our division," she said. "And that is your mission. That is my directive to you."
Tags
Education University of OregonCommencementJana SchmiedingPalestine
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content