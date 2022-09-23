Hotter, drier weather forecast for the Cedar Creek Fire area

A spike in temperatures is expected in the vicinity of the Cedar Creek Fire beginning this weekend through Monday. Daily highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s for the Oakridge-Westfir area.

Tim Boyce is a fire behavior analyst with the Cedar Creek Fire incident team. He said here’s what to expect with the heat.

“You are going to notice a little bit more smoke output from the fire, things that weren’t smoldering when it was damp are going to start to smolder," he told KLCC. "As it continues to dry through the weekend, there could be areas that haven’t burned yet inside the fire that spread just a little bit. More creeping around on the ground in the surface fuels as they dry out.”

At last check (9/23/2022 2:35pm), the Cedar Creek Fire has burned more than 113,000 acres and fire crews have it 17% contained.

©2022, KLCC.