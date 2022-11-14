LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter

People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”

If conditions worsen, the agency could issue a “red advisory.” That would mean fireplace or wood stove use would be banned, with the exception of low income households that have a pre-existing exemption.

Knudsen said even in a worst-case scenario, smoke from wood fires isn't expected to deteriorate air quality to the extent that was experienced in Oakridge this summer and fall due to the nearby Cedar Creek Fire.