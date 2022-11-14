© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Environment

LRAPA issues first “yellow” home wood heating advisory of the winter

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published November 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM PST
Smoke coming out of a chimney on a house.
Katie Campbell
/
LRAPA has issued a "yellow" advisory for wood stoves and fireplaces through Sunday at 4 p.m.

People in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge are being asked to avoid using their wood stoves or fireplaces for the rest of the week.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued a “yellow” advisory, which the agency describes as a cautionary warning due to stagnant air. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen said the current air mass is expected to stay in place all week long, "which means any smoke or any other pollutants that are added to that air mass is essentially ours to breathe until the next storm system moves on in to clear the air out.”

If conditions worsen, the agency could issue a “red advisory.” That would mean fireplace or wood stove use would be banned, with the exception of low income households that have a pre-existing exemption.

Knudsen said even in a worst-case scenario, smoke from wood fires isn't expected to deteriorate air quality to the extent that was experienced in Oakridge this summer and fall due to the nearby Cedar Creek Fire.

Tags
Environment LRAPATravis KnudsenOakridgeair qualityCedar Creek Fire
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman
