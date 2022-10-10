© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT
SouthHills_100822_BBull.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Early morning smog renders poor visibility to the corner of Willamette and 29th, Oct. 8, 2022.

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.

Inciweb_Oakridge100522.jpeg
Inciweb
Photo of Oakridge taken from Cedar Creek Incident Command site, Oct. 5, 2022.

“And that will continue to take place until essentially we see our seasonal change in some of the fall and winter rains start to arrive to put some of that smoldering out,” said Knudsen. “And that doesn’t look to happen anytime soon.”

Some winds from the north and northwest are expected Tuesday afternoon, which will provide brief relief.

People are advised to wear N-95 masks with respirators, and avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Air purifiers for the home and office can also help.

©2022, KLCC.

Tags
Environment wildfire smoke2022 WildfiresCedar Creek Fire
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (19 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content