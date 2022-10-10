Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns

Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.

Inciweb Photo of Oakridge taken from Cedar Creek Incident Command site, Oct. 5, 2022.

“And that will continue to take place until essentially we see our seasonal change in some of the fall and winter rains start to arrive to put some of that smoldering out,” said Knudsen. “And that doesn’t look to happen anytime soon.”

Some winds from the north and northwest are expected Tuesday afternoon, which will provide brief relief.

People are advised to wear N-95 masks with respirators, and avoid outdoor activity as much as possible. Air purifiers for the home and office can also help.

