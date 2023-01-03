© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

McKenzie Watershed Council provides free firewood to rural communities

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published January 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST
Firewood at 3SM.jpg
McKenzie Watershed Council
/
Lara Colley
Firewood chipping

Rural residents are getting help with their heating from the McKenzie Watershed Council’s Firewood Program. The program, which began in 2021 after the Holiday Farm Fire, provides free firewood harvested from private properties in the burn zone.

Watershed restoration specialist Lara Colley was working on fuels reduction in the burn zone with the Pure Water Partners Collective. That’s when she remembered a program in Wallowa County that donated hazardous forest fuels as firewood to socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals in the community.

“We were starting to chip some logs that seemed like they could be firewood," Colley said. "So I had been reading about this program and was trying to think about what to do about some of this log chipping we had started to do, and the idea for this firewood program came up.”

After serving 300 individuals in 2022, the McKenzie Watershed Council hopes to meet and exceed that number this year. They are seeking more funding to expand the reach and ensure the longevity of the program in the future.

Tags
Environment mckenzie watershedfirewoodHoliday Farm fire
Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
Related Content