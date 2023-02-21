© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Oregon braces for wintry mix ahead of freezing weekend

KLCC | By Jasmine Lewin
Published February 21, 2023 at 2:19 PM PST
52050191144_babe029674_o.jpg
Oregon Department of Transportation
An ODOT snowplow in Pendleton, dubbed "Baby Snowda" by neighboring middle schoolers.

Oregonians are advised to bundle up ahead of a chilling weather forecast for a wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday, with a cold spell lasting the rest of the week.

While overnight lows will stay just above freezing, cold temperatures will create some rain and snowy mix.

Noah Alviz is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland. He said those hoping for snow in the Willamette Valley should set their expectations on the low end.

“Some places may see an inch, some places may only see a dusting or not even any snow at all,” Alviz said. “It’s tricky when it comes to forecasting lowland snow, we’ve got to see if the moisture will line up with the cold temperatures.”

Though precipitation is predicted to stop after Wednesday night, temperatures through Sunday will be in the teens and 20s. Travelers going through the Cascades or the coastline mountains should bring an emergency travel kit.

Jasmine Lewin
Jasmine Lewin joined KLCC as a freelance reporter in 2022. Originally from Portland, Oregon, Lewin wrote for the University of Oregon quarterly magazine Ethos before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She likes to spend her free time birdwatching, doing crossword puzzles, and watching scary movies.
See stories by Jasmine Lewin
