Oregon braces for wintry mix ahead of freezing weekend

Oregonians are advised to bundle up ahead of a chilling weather forecast for a wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday, with a cold spell lasting the rest of the week.

While overnight lows will stay just above freezing, cold temperatures will create some rain and snowy mix.

Noah Alviz is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Portland. He said those hoping for snow in the Willamette Valley should set their expectations on the low end.

“Some places may see an inch, some places may only see a dusting or not even any snow at all,” Alviz said. “It’s tricky when it comes to forecasting lowland snow, we’ve got to see if the moisture will line up with the cold temperatures.”

Though precipitation is predicted to stop after Wednesday night, temperatures through Sunday will be in the teens and 20s. Travelers going through the Cascades or the coastline mountains should bring an emergency travel kit.